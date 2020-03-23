LATEST

ON THIS DAY: March 23

By

Monday 23rd March, 2020 - 12:00pm

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, March 23.

2010: Jamie Whincup swapped his VE Commodore for an MP4-25 for a few laps around Albert Park while McLaren F1 driver Jenson Button got a taste of a Supercar.

2016: Following the demise of the Sydney Olympic Park street circuit, there was some interest in other parts of NSW to hold a Supercars round – including from the mayor of Gosford.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

