Horner: F1 working ‘to do the right thing’

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has said the Formula 1 fraternity is working ‘to do the right thing’ following confirmation that new technical regulations would be delayed.

Last week it was announced that a range of sweeping new rules set to be introduced next year will instead be pushed back until 2022.

Teams will instead continue racing their 2020 chassis next year, with potential freezes on further areas.

Financial regulations, however, will be introduced next year.

Taking to social media, Horner explained that the sport was working hard as a collective in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone in F1 has been working hard this week as a collective to do the right thing given the unprecedented circumstances all of us are currently facing,” Horner said in a post on Instagram.

“Numerous measures have been put in place to make sure that when we return to racing, we do so safely for our fans, the F1 workforce and the communities we visit.

“We therefore fully support the measures that the FIA and F1 have put in place, including the postponement of the introduction of the 2021 Technical regs until 2022.

“Currently at Red Bull, we are focusing on making sure we have all the best possible measures in place to ensure the health and wellbeing of our staff and their families.

“Like all fans, we share the disappointment that we are unable to race and further Grands Prix have been postponed or cancelled, like the Monaco Grand Prix, but this pandemic transcends our sport and change is a necessity given the current global situation.

“Rest assured that once the season does begin, it will be one to remember.”

Exactly when the Formula 1 season will start remains uncertain, with the opening seven races either cancelled or postponed.

Most recently it was confirmed that there would be no Monaco Grand Prix in 2020, while the Dutch and Spanish Grands Prix had been postponed.

There are question marks over the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as reports emerge that it too could be postponed.

It is currently scheduled to host its event, Round 8 on the original calendar, on June 5-7.