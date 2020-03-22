LATEST

Hamilton clarifies self-isolation after meeting infected persons > View

VIDEO: Larry Perkins drives PE041 again > View

Opinions mixed on Super2 data sharing > View

Motorsport community gathers to say farewell to Michael Geoghegan > View

Pye: Supercars eSeries a ‘real opportunity’ to test race formats > View

WRC confirms positive coronavirus test in Mexico > View

Ducati contract talks delayed by coronavirus > View

UK-based F1 teams assessing call for help with ventilators > View

F1 to hold virtual grands prix in place of postponed races > View

FEATURE: The impact of the digital age on motorsport photography > View

Motorsport Quiz - Adelaide 500 round > View

Rare Allan Moffat items up for grabs in charity auction > View

Home » Formula 1 » Hamilton clarifies self-isolation after meeting infected persons

Hamilton clarifies self-isolation after meeting infected persons

Daniel Herrero

By

Sunday 22nd March, 2020 - 8:28am

Share:

LinkedIn

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has put himself into self-isolation after mingling with people subsequently diagnosed with coronavirus but is currently displaying no symptoms himself.

Hamilton attended the WE Day UK event on March 4, prior to his journey to the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, and was joined at the London function by guests including British actor Idris Elba and Canadian television presenter Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

Both Elba and Trudeau would go on to receive positive coronavirus diagnoses, after Hamilton had been photographed with both.

The Mercedes-AMG driver took to social media to explain that he has not been tested for coronavirus due to medical advice, but is self-isolating as a precaution.

“There’s been some speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for Coronavirus,” wrote Hamilton.

“I wanted to let you know that I’m doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day. I have zero symptoms, and it’s now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and (I’m) happy to hear he’s OK.

“I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test, but the truth is there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn’t showing any symptoms at all.

“So what I’ve done is keep myself isolated this past week, actually since practice was cancelled last Friday, and kept my distance from people.”

Trudeau is also the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin, who took to working from home as a result of her diagnosis.

McLaren announced in recent days that the further seven of its team members who were tested for coronavirus in Melbourne have returned negative results, while their infected colleague is no longer displaying symptoms.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com