Rare Allan Moffat items up for grabs in charity auction

Four rare Allan Moffat-signed pieces of advertising material have been put up for individual auction in Speedcafe.com’s monthly charity event for Motor Racing Ministries through partner Lloyds Auctions.

The framed A4 ads from the 1970s highlight a unique period in Australian motorsport and media.

Two of the ads were instigated by Motorcraft, one of which highlights Moffat’s famous one-two finish with Colin Bond in the 1977 Bathurst 1000.

Another comes from Camel Filters in what was the major era of cigarette advertising and the final piece is from BP, highlighting Moffat’s win in the 1973 Australian Touring Car Championship.

The pieces measure 39cm x 31cm, including a black wooden block frame with white matting.

All the pieces have been personally signed by Moffat in recent weeks from his base in Melbourne, Victoria with the help of Phil Grant from Allan Moffat Motorsport Memorabilia.

Moffat is regarded as one of the true godfathers of Ford and Australian touring car racing having won both what is now known as the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 and the national touring car championship four times.

Moffat, inducted in the Supercars Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame in 2018, was presented with an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1978.

The advertisements were recently obtained by Speedcafe.com owner Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray, who had Moffat personally sign them with the understanding they would be put up for auction for Motor Racing Ministries.

You can bid on the Moffat memorabilia here until April 14.

One hundred percent of proceeds from these rare pieces of Australian motorsport memorabilia will be going to Motor Racing Ministries because of a generous zero percent buyer’s premium from Lloyds Auctions.

The role and function of the motor sport chaplains goes unrecognised for much of the time as they help guide drivers, teams, officials, volunteers, the public, and families through many critical times when there are severe accidents or injury as a result of competition.

“These ads are a fantastic piece of Australian motorsport history and they mean a lot more now that Allan has put his signature on them,” said Murray.

“‘Moff’ has made such an incredible contribution to motorsport in this country on so many levels and we are fortunate to still have him with us.

“The ads are all now stylishly framed and would make a perfect addition to any collection – whether that’s in an office, garage, reception, or pool room.”

Motor Racing Ministries is headed by the Reverend Dr Garry Coleman (OAM).

“We have been spoilt with the generosity of the race fans in recent months and we could not be more grateful,” said Coleman.

“All of the items have been first class and to have this set of signed period advertisements from the great man Allan Moffat really is a terrific gift.

“Speedcafe.com have been wonderful to put this ongoing program together which is only possible through the contribution of Lloyds Auctions.”

This is the fourth monthly charity auction held in conjunction with Speedcafe.com to raise money for Motor Racing Ministries and is an extension of Lloyds Auctions’ incredible recent commitment to bushfire relief.

The first auction of two tyres from Jamie Whincup’s 2009 championship car raised $4700, four rare Michelin posters brought in $2136, a one-of-a-kind front guard from Craig Lowndes’ 2009 Vodafone Supercar reached $1250 and last month four signed Bob Jane posters raised $587.

Got a unique item you would like to donate to one of these monthly Charity auctions? Please contact us at [email protected]