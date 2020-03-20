Open letter: Speedcafe.com’s commitment to the industry and fans

There is no doubt that we live in challenging times and foremost we hope that you and your family and friends are as healthy as possible.

Speedcafe.com’s commitment has always been to provide the best possible daily motorsport news service to the fans and the industry and, despite the current turmoil with COVID-19, our pledge remains the same.

I am proud of Speedcafe.com’s extensive and live rolling coverage during the recent Australian Grand Prix ‘events’ last Friday with accurate information for the industry and the fans.

The feedback from all levels of the motorsport community was humbling and a testament to the commitment of the hard working and dedicated Speedcafe.com editorial and digital teams.

Our commitment

While racing news will wane in coming weeks without regular events, Speedcafe.com has already formulated a content plan and invested in new content streams and concepts in an effort to feed your motorsport appetite and stay relevant.

We will also be injecting more resources into Torquecafe.com, which has enjoyed ongoing success since being launched as our performance automotive site last October.

Like everyone else, the Speedcafe.com team is adapting to the ongoing developments, with a flexible plan which will ensure as much ‘normality’ as possible.

While the health of our own staff is always a priority, we are in a unique position that everyone contributing to Speedcafe.com can do so remotely and around the clock if need be.

In the coming weeks, Speedcafe.com readers will experience new additions to our regular content which are designed to inform, educate and entertain you.

Hopefully we can provide you with a welcomed deviation from the constant stream of COVID-19 news.

Support our partners

On a good news front, I am delighted to announce that Kincrome Tools has joined our Platinum Partner family from today and will be helping us keep Speedcafe.com First, Fast and Free.

A terrific Australian company, Kincrome not only has quality product and range, but also some significant customer and apprenticeship programs we look forward to introducing you to.

The reason we are able to continue to provide one of the best news services in the world is due to the ongoing commitment of our valued and unwavering Platinum Partner group.

Castrol, Pirtek, Supercheap Auto, Michelin, Tyreplus, Preston Hire, R&J Batteries, Lloyds Auctions and now Kincrome Tools all contribute to help Speedcafe.com remain First, Fast and Free.

When in the market for any of their products or services, we would ask you to always consider them first or maybe even take the time to drop them a note thanking them for their investment in our sport and its fans.

Get involved

If you have any ideas on what you would like to see or read, please drop us a line at [email protected] or ‘contact us’ through the website.

Thanks again everyone for your loyalty and support of Speedcafe.com and Torquecafe.com, and please stay healthy and on the black stuff!

Kind regards,

Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray

Founder, Speedcafe.com