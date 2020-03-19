LATEST

VIDEO: T8 reveals Mercedes-AMG for Asian GT campaign

Thursday 19th March, 2020 - 1:06pm

Triple Eight Race Engineering has revealed the looks that its Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo will carry in this year’s GT World Challenge Asia.

Shane van Gisbergen was slated to contest five of the six events in the 2020 GT World Challenge Asia season before the disruption to various calendars caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers of the continental GT series have now have Fuji Speedway opening the season on its original May 23-34 slot.

It was to have been the third event before the ‘postponement’ of meetings at Sepang (March 28-29) and Buriram (April 25-26), the latter of which had clashed with Supercars’ ITM Auckland Super400.

GT World Challenge Asia has already replaced one of those two events by adding Autopolis on July 11-12, the weekend prior to Supercars’ BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown as the touring car championship’s calendar currently stands.

Another GT World Challenge Asia event is to be added at the end of the season to maintain a six-stop season. See below for current calendar

GT World Challenge Asia 2020 calendar Provisional

Event/Circuit Date
Fuji Speedway May 23-24
Suzuka International Circuit Jun 20-21
Autopolis Jul 11-12
Shanghai International Circuit Sep 12-13
Shanghai 888 Oct 17-18
TBC TBC

