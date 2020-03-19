Supercars confirms refund offer for postponed events

Supercars has confirmed fans can either receive a full refund or defer the use of their tickets for the events postponed due to coronavirus.

The Tyrepower Tasmania Super400, ITM Auckland Super400 and Pirtek Perth SuperNight have all been postponed to yet-to-be-confirmed dates later in the year.

Category CEO Sean Seamer said he remains committed to completing a full 14-round calendar, including replacement of the races lost at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Currently, the only calendar certainty for Supercars is the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, which has a firm date of October 8-11.

Supercars has confirmed tickets already purchased to the Symmons Plains, Hampton Downs and Wanneroo (nee: ‘Barbagallo’) events are still valid.

“Tickets purchased for those events will remain valid for their new to-be-announced running date,” Supercars announced via its official website.

“Fans wishing to seek a refund can do so by contacting either [email protected] for the affected Australian events or [email protected] for the New Zealand round.

“Patrons should allow up to 20 days for Australian events, or 30 days for the New Zealand event, for the refund to appear in their account once a request has been made.

“More updates regarding rescheduling of events will be delivered in due course.”

Details of how ticket holders to this year’s Australian Grand Prix can receive a refund were released in the days following the non-event.

Supercars is currently slated to return later in the year for the Winton Super400 at Winton Motor Raceway over June 5-7.