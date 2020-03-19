LATEST

McLaren staff test negative for coronavirus

McLaren has advised that another seven of its Formula 1 team personnel who were tested for coronavirus in Melbourne have returned negative results.

The Woking-based team revealed shortly following the cancellation of the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix that another 14 staff had been placed into quarantine in addition to their colleague who tested positive, a result which led to its withdrawal the night prior.

McLaren’s latest announcement states that a total of 16 team members were quarantined, but only those further seven were required to be tested.

All will, however, remain in Melbourne for the duration of the 14-day isolation period, while driver Carlos Sainz has placed himself in self-isolation upon his return home.

The news follows an update that the team member who did return a positive test is no longer displaying symptoms.

“McLaren is pleased to confirm that all seven of its race team members who were tested for coronavirus while in quarantine in Melbourne have returned negative results,” read a statement from the team.

“All are doing well and in good spirits. The one team member that tested positive initially is also now free of symptoms. The balance of personnel were not required to be tested at the direction of the medical authorities.

“In total, 16 members of the team were placed in quarantine, 14 due to close contact with the team member who tested positive, and an additional team member who developed symptoms over the weekend.

“As a precaution, these team members will remain in self-isolation for a further week to honour the 14-day period as requested by the Australian medical authorities.

“The team continues to be supported by three members of senior management who have stayed for the duration.

“On behalf of the team and all McLaren personnel in Melbourne, the team sends its thanks for all the well wishes, support and offers of care package deliveries, which are going a long way to maintain team morale.”

The FIA has confirmed that F1’s shutdown window has been brought forward to this month and the next, and the shutdown period extended to 21 days, as it seeks to fit races into the traditional summer break period.

The Dutch Grand Prix is currently the first round which has not been postponed/cancelled, on May 1-3, but is in doubt due to the pandemic.

