Le Mans postponed until September due to coronavirus

This year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans has been postponed to September due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The race itself was to have been held on June 13-14 but has now been rescheduled for September 19-20, which sets up a clash with the OTR The Bend 500, the first event of the Pirtek Enduro Cup, as it stands.

Shane van Gisbergen had been entered for what would have been a debut in the French event with Eurasia Motorsport, while DJR Team enduro co-driver Tim Slade was to have competed with HubAuto Corsa.

The Le Mans move also forces a delay to the 2020/21 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), for which the opening round had been scheduled on the first weekend of September at Silverstone, and the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) calendar.

“Postponing the 24 Hours of Le Mans from the original dates in June is now the most appropriate way forward in the current exceptional circumstances,” stated Pierre Fillon, President of Le Mans organiser, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO).

“First and foremost, I urge everyone to avoid putting themselves, their loved ones and others at risk. The most important thing today is to curtail the spread of this virus. Our thoughts go out to medical staff working relentlessly for the sake of us all.

“The postponement of the 24 Hours of Le Mans means making changes to the WEC and ELMS calendars and we shall announce the new dates shortly. The safety and quality of our events will not be compromised.

“Competitors, sponsors, fans, media, medical services and organisers – it is time to pull together, more than ever before.”

Gerard Neveu, CEO of the FIA WEC and ELMS, added, “It is the right decision to delay in light of the current situation.

“We are now working on revising our WEC, ELMS, Michelin Le Mans Cup and Ligier European Series calendars for the remainder of this season, and for the WEC’s Season 9 which was due to start in September 2020.

“We will come back to you in the coming days with more news for both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the European Le Mans Series.”

There is no word yet on the rescheduling of the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, which had already been officially postponed from its April 23-25 date.

This weekend’s Sebring 1000 Miles has been cancelled.