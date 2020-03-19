Forest Rally becomes second postponed ARC round

Western Australia’s Make Smoking History Forest Rally has become the latest round of the RSEA Motorsport Australia Rally Championship to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Forest Rally had become the provisional season-opener by default after the postponement of this weekend’s National Capital Rally.

The Busselton-based event will no longer be held on April 17-19 but it is hoped that a new date can be arranged.

“The Organisers would like to acknowledge the effort the rally community puts into preparing for the Forest Rally and how much they look forward to this event,” read a statement from organisers, in part.

“We know that this news is likely to be received with great disappointment.

“We are conscious of our responsibility to keep our community safe. In regards to the COVID-19 crisis, the best way we can do that is by postponing this year’s event.

“The organisers thank you for your understanding and will keep the rally community updated with any new information regarding the status of the event, including the new proposed date.

“Like you, we will look forward to the reboot of the 2020 Make Smoking History Forest Rally.”

The first round not to be postponed is Subaru Rally Tasmania, which is scheduled for June 19-21.

