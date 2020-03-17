LATEST

Penultimate BNT V8s round at Hampton Downs postponed > View

Motorsport Australia seeking clarification on mass gatherings > View

COVID-19 casts cloud over McLaughlin IndyCar debut > View

Isle of Man TT called off over coronavirus concerns > View

UPDATES: World motorsport amid COVID-19 pandemic > View

QR boss offers 'full sympathy and support' to Supercars > View

The current state of play in world motorsport > View

Wanneroo master plan to go up for public consultation > View

ARG to be 'guided by Motorsport Australia' amid COVID-19 pandemic > View

POLL: Where should Supercars host an additional event? > View

Leave fighting for the track, not supermarket says Kelly Racing > View

Speed Week and World Speed Trials postponed at Lake Gairdner > View

STAY UPDATED: As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop globally, follow Speedcafe.com’s blog on its effects in the motorsport motorsport…CLICK HERE

Home » National » Motorsport Australia seeking clarification on mass gatherings

Motorsport Australia seeking clarification on mass gatherings

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 17th March, 2020 - 11:55am

Share:

LinkedIn

Motorsport Australia is seeking clarification regarding mass gathering legislation

Motorsport Australia is awaiting clarification from State Governments on specifics regarding mass gathering legislation.

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced restrictions on gatherings of over 500 people would be restricted.

However, with legislation specific to each state and territory there is a degree of ambiguity around what constitutes a mass gathering, with potential differences across the country.

According to a statement released by Motorsport Australia on its website it has reached out to State Governments for clarification.

“Motorsport Australia is fully aware of the evolving situation regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and understands that it is having a significant impact on the community, including those involved in motorsport,” the statement, aimed at clubs and event organisers, read.

“The recent announcement by the Federal Government restricting the number of people at any gatherings to 500 means that there may be some impact on your upcoming event, however it is likely that many smaller events will not be impacted by this restriction.

“Spectators may still be allowed to your event, but the total number of people at the event cannot exceed 500, including competitors, crew, media, spectators and so on. We are currently awaiting a formal clarification from all State Governments as to whether the limit of 500 excludes operational staff, officials and volunteers.”

It reaffirmed Motorsport Australia’s stated position which is it believes many events can continue.

“In light of the above, Motorsport Australia believes that many events can continue to go ahead, with the appropriate precautions and infrastructure in place.”

Currently it is expected the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships at Sydney Motorsport Park will continue next weekend, though next weekend’s National Capital Rally has been postponed.

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com