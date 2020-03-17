LATEST

Isle of Man TT called off over coronavirus concerns

Mat Coch

Tuesday 17th March, 2020 - 9:15am

Organisers have confirmed that the 2020 Isle of Man TT will not run as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the second time the event has been called off in such fashion after the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease saw it cancelled in 2001.

This year’s event was scheduled to take place between May 30 and June 13.

“The decision to cancel has not been taken lightly and all options including postponement and delaying the decision have been considered in detail,” said Laurence Skelly MHK, Minister for Enterprise.

“Representatives from the Isle of Man Government will now discuss the implications with all relevant businesses, stakeholders and individuals affected by this cancellation, which it recognises will be significant.

“With the visitor restriction in place for the foreseeable future we wanted to make the decision now to give businesses, visitors and all involved stakeholders time to manage the impact going forward.

“The Isle of Man, and the Isle of Man TT, are faced with unique challenges regarding COVID-19 and making this decision will provide certainty to teams, competitors, sponsors and stakeholders of the event and to visitors across the globe.

“The decision also aims to provide reassurance for our residents and healthcare professionals that the health and well-being of the Isle of Man’s residents is the single biggest priority and focus of this Government.”

Aside from 2001, previous cancellations have been the result of hostilities, with no event from 1915 to 1919, and again from 1940 to 1946.

