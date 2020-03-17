Formula Ford opener cancelled

The opening round of the Australian Formula Ford season will not go as a result of the cancellation of the Victorian State Round it was set to run on.

The series was set to compete at Winton across the March 27-29 weekend with initial indications that it would proceed as normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a statement posted on the circuit’s Facebook page has announced the underlying event has now been called off.

“As we are all aware there has and will continue to be rapid changes in regard to the COVID – 19 virus and Government regulations that follow,” said the statement.

“As of this morning, we have been advised that the Victorian State Round on March 28th and 29th has been cancelled.

“We understand and appreciate the difficult decision that has had to be made and hope to work with Vic State again in the near future.”

There has been no official word from Formula Ford organisers, and attempts to reach them by Speedcafe.com were unsuccessful.

The second round of the 2020 season is scheduled to be held at Phillip Island on May 15-17.