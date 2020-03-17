Australian Off Road Championship postpones season opener

The opening round of the BFGoodrich Australia Off Road Championship has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cobb & Co St George 399 was scheduled to open the season in Queensland on April 3-5.

“We are obviously disappointed that the event can’t go ahead in April, however we are confident it can be returned to the calendar later in 2020,” said Michael Smith, Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations.

“The decision was not taken lightly, but in light of the government restrictions on gatherings and to ensure all competitors who want to compete are able to, we had to postpone the opening round of the BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship.”

Barry Neuendorff, Clerk of Course for the event, added: “We were very much looking forward to hosting the opening round of the AORC this year, but given the current situation we were left with little choice.

“The event is a big occasion for the town and Queensland more broadly, so we want to make sure that when the 2020 event takes place, it can make the biggest impact possible on the local community.”

A new date for the Cobb & Co St Seorge 399 will be announced in the coming months.