Viñales upbeat on recovery from motocross crash

Maverick Viñales has provided a positive update on his condition having been hospitalised after a motocross crash in recent days.

The Spaniard incurred no fractures in an incident in training but was hospitalised as a precaution, according to an announcement from Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP.

“Viñales sustained an injury during an MX training session today,” read a tweet from the team on Friday morning (AEDT).

“He underwent a medical check-up and he’s OK, no fractures. He will remain in hospital overnight as a precaution.

“We look forward to seeing him back in the saddle soon.”

Viñales himself has since moved to provide his own update following his return home.

“Hi guys, I am back home, luckily I am OK, now I will have two full weeks of recovery so I will keep you updated,” he said in a brief video message on social media.

“Thank you for the messages and for all the support.”

As it stands, MotoGP’s first round of the season is the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on May 1-3.

All six MotoGP factories had been set to test during the delay to the start of racing for the premier class in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic, although Viñales would not have participated given Yamaha is not a concession team.

In any event, plans for private tests have also been significantly disrupted due to coronavirus-related restrictions and closures, including that of the Jerez circuit for 15 days before Spain as a whole introduced Italy-style restrictions on public movements.