LATEST

Ferrari suspends production in Maranello and Modena > View

Viñales upbeat on recovery from motocross crash > View

Davison: Tickford performance disproves 2019 Mustang 'bullshit speak' > View

Travel restrictions create uncertainty for Supercars at Hampton Downs > View

Motorsport Australia believes 'many events’ can proceed despite mass gathering legislation > View

OPINION: The day the Mexicans had a standoff > View

Ogier sees off Tanak recovery to win Rally Mexico > View

F1 teams preparing to carry on through coronavirus pandemic > View

Rally Mexico shortened by a day due to travel restrictions > View

Options aplenty for rescheduled Supercars race says Edwards > View

Formula Ford opener set to go ahead despite coronavirus > View

Ogier edges ahead, Lappi’s Fiesta goes up in flames in Mexico > View

Home » Formula E » Ferrari suspends production in Maranello and Modena

Ferrari suspends production in Maranello and Modena

Mat Coch

By

Monday 16th March, 2020 - 10:13am

Share:

LinkedIn

Ferrari has suspended manufacturing in Maranello and Modena

Ferrari has issued a statement confirming the Italian auto maker has suspended production in its Maranello and Modena facilities with immediate effect.

The suspension is set to run until March 27 with the statement citing supply chain issues together with COVID-19 precautions as instigating factors.

It also confirmed that the company’s Formula 1 team would be impacted alongside its road car business.

“At a time like this my gratitude goes first and foremost to Ferrari’s women and men who, with their tremendous commitment over the past few days, have demonstrated the passion and dedication that defines our marque,” said Louis Camilleri, Ferrari’s CEO.

“Together with our suppliers, they have ensured the company’s production.

“And it is out of our respect for them, for their peace of mind and those of their families that we have decided on this course of action.

“Our clients and fans are also top of mind for us at this time, as we prepare for a strong restart.”

Non-manufacturing related works are set to continue by ‘leveraging the opportunities provided by smart working’.

Ferrari’s announcement follows comments made by Claire Williams in the lead up to the Australian Grand Prix weekend, the Williams Deputy Team Principal revealing her team was in a position to have staff work from home where possible.

More Formula E News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com