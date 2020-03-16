ARG to be ‘guided by Motorsport Australia’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Australian Racing Group (ARG) has released a statement advising that it will be guided by Motorsport Australia while taking on advice from other sources in regard to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Responsible for the TCR Australia Series, S5000 Championship, Touring Car Masters, and Trans Am, ARG is also the promoter of the Bathurst 6 Hour.

That event is set to run at Mount Panorama from April 10-12.

ARG also forms part of a joint-venture which includes Motorsport Australia and the Bathurst Regional Council in organising the Bathurst International.

Motorsport Australia yesterday released a statement believing that “many events” can proceed despite the current situation.

Legislation in NSW and Victoria which came into effect today prohibits certain public mass gatherings that draw more than 500 people.

Motorsport Australia today clarified its position in light of the legislation, with a spokesperson telling Speedcafe.com “The current advice is that many events are still able to continue, in line with any restrictions in place.”

All four of ARG’s racing categories are all set to compete at the opening round of the Motorsport Australia Championships at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 27-29.

The statement from ARG read:

As you are all very much aware, the Australian response to COVID-19 is rapidly and constantly evolving.

We are currently taking advice from the government, various regulatory bodies and also health experts.

The Prime Minister said yesterday Australians should continue to be Australians and we are well aware that many of our teams and competitors are reliant upon our industry operating for their livelihood. We also recognise and appreciate the fans, spectators and sponsors that support our sport.

Australian Racing Group (ARG) will be guided by Motorsport Australia (as the governing motorsport body) and other regulatory bodies coupled with our own risk assessments in any determination as to when and where it is regarded as safe and operationally feasible to race.

In the interim we would ask that you please be patient, understand that updated information comes to hand daily if not hourly and the reality is that as a result the decision making process remains fluid.

ARG understands that there are many questions and decisions that you need to make as part of this process and rest assured we will communicate any relevant information or decisions as regards events and categories with you at the earliest possible opportunity.

ARG thanks you for your support and understanding as we, like everyone else, continue to work through this challenging and unprecedented situation.