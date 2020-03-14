WRC postpones Rally Argentina

Rally Argentina, which was to have been held as the fourth round of the World Rally Championship in late-April, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to WRC, the decision was made jointly by WRC Promoter, the FIA and event organiser Automóvil Club Argentino (ACA), on the direction of the Cordoba provincial government.

WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla said, “We understand the priority of the authorities in Argentina to prevent the further spread of this virus in their country, in particular via events where large numbers of people come together.

“We regret the postponement and all parties will work closely together to identify a potential new date for the event.”

Carlos García Remohí, president of the ACA Sports Commission, added, “It is disappointing but we are facing a world problem that exceeds us and we understand that today we have to protect everyone’s health.”

Rally Mexico has, however, got underway this weekend with Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Sebastien Ogier taking the lead into service after the Friday morning loop.

There is no word yet on when Rally Argentina, last scheduled for April 23-26, will actually be run.