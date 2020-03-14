LIVE FROM AGP:

Coronavirus uncertainty a ‘bizarre’ experience for Reynolds > View

F1 CEO: ‘Accumulation of facts’ led to AGP cancellation > View

Bahrain and Vietnam Grands Prix postponed > View

Refund details for Aus GP ticket holders released > View

Supercars ‘prepared to adapt’ calendar amid virus threat > View

GALLERY: Australian Grand Prix pack up > View

Ricciardo ‘devastated’ at AGP cancellation > View

Hamilton speaks out on AGP cancellation > View

McLaren reveals 14 more team members in quarantine > View

Red Bull boss casts doubt on Bahrain Grand Prix > View

Supercars confirms Albert Park cancellation, seeking replacement event > View

AGP supports set to be cancelled > View

Home » Rally » WRC postpones Rally Argentina

WRC postpones Rally Argentina

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 14th March, 2020 - 9:27am

Share:

LinkedIn

Rally Argentina in 2019

Rally Argentina, which was to have been held as the fourth round of the World Rally Championship in late-April, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to WRC, the decision was made jointly by WRC Promoter, the FIA and event organiser Automóvil Club Argentino (ACA), on the direction of the Cordoba provincial government.

WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla said, “We understand the priority of the authorities in Argentina to prevent the further spread of this virus in their country, in particular via events where large numbers of people come together.

“We regret the postponement and all parties will work closely together to identify a potential new date for the event.”

Carlos García Remohí, president of the ACA Sports Commission, added, “It is disappointing but we are facing a world problem that exceeds us and we understand that today we have to protect everyone’s health.”

Rally Mexico has, however, got underway this weekend with Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Sebastien Ogier taking the lead into service after the Friday morning loop.

There is no word yet on when Rally Argentina, last scheduled for April 23-26, will actually be run.

More Rally News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com