DJRTP closes workshop to public in response to coronavirus

DJR Team Penske has announced the temporary closure of its Gold Coast workshop/museum to the public as a precautionary response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Stapylton facility, which opened in 1998, features an array of historic Dick Johnson Racing cars and also a handful from the Team Penske stable since the American motorsport giant’s buy-in.

Access will now be restricted, amid the backdrop of an impending national ban on non-essential gatherings of over 500 people.

“To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the DJR Team Penske facility, including workshop and museum, will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice,” read a brief statement issued by the team on social media.

“We appreciate your understanding at this time and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

DJRTP’s move follows the postponement of Kelly Racing’s open day, to an as yet unspecified date, having initially intended to hold it on March 21.

Virgin Australia Supercars Championship management released a statement in the hours following the cancellation of the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix advising that it is “prepared to adapt” its 2020 calendar as a result of any further disruptions which may be caused by coronavirus.

That communication followed another earlier in the day when Supercars declared its intent to organise a replacement event for the four races lost at Albert Park.

With no racing at the Beaurepaires Melbourne 400, DJRTP’s Scott McLaughlin remains the championship leader heaving won Race 2 in Adelaide in his Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustang.

As it stands, the next event on the calendar is the Tyrepower Tasmania Super400 at Symmons Plains Raceway, near Launceston, Tasmania, on April 3-5.

