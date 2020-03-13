Supercars ‘prepared to adapt’ calendar amid virus threat

Virgin Australia Supercars Championship organisers say they are ‘prepared to adapt’ the 2020 calendar in light of the coronavirus outbreak which has already caused the Beaurepaires Melbourne 400 to be cancelled.

Supercars was unable to run the four 100km races which had been scheduled on the support bill for the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix following the Australian Grand Prix Corporation’s announcement that the Albert Park event would not proceed.

In a statement delivered by Supercars shortly after that AGPC announcement, the touring car championship advised that it “will look to reschedule another event later in the year”.

Supercars has since issued a follow-up statement which elaborates on that position.

“While discussions are currently taking place, Supercars has not made any decisions about upcoming events,” reads the latest statement.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and will comply with the latest government health advice as the Coronavirus situation continues to evolve.

“Should we need to postpone an event, we are fully prepared to adapt our calendar to deliver a complete Championship in 2020.

“The safety of our people and fans remains our priority. We will provide further event information when it becomes available.”

The latest statement follows news that chief medical officers had advised the Prime Minister and state Premiers/territory Chief Ministers that gatherings of more than 500 people should be banned in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus in Australia, as reported by The Australian and the ABC.

The Prime Minister has since accepted that advice and confirmed such a ban, which will apply to non-essential organised gatherings, from Monday.

As the calendar currently sits, the next Supercars event is the Tyrepower Tasmania Super400 at Symmons Plains, near Launceston, Tasmania, from April 3-5.