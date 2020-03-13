Red Bull boss casts doubt on Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has raised doubts over next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix following the cancellation of the Australian event.

Officials in Melbourne this morning initially made the announcement that Formula 1 activity at the event would not take place, quickly followed by support categories confirming their own cancellations.

Speaking in the paddock following the announcement, Horner suggested the fate of the Australian event now casts doubt on the Bahrain race.

“I think it’s fairly inevitable that if we’re not racing here we won’t be racing in Bahrain,” Horner said in a media scrum which included Speedcafe.com.

“That’s yet to be confirmed, I believe, but it’s difficult to see how teams will be able to (race).”

Horner’s comments come after he revealed that a meeting late on Thursday evening ended with teams in favour of running on Friday.

“There was a majority that were in favour of running and doing more screening today in the event of any more outbreaks,” he said.

“That obviously changed following the meeting, with teams changing position, and so the promoter really had no choice but to cancel the event.

“So the important thing now is to make sure that we get all members of staff home safely.”

Speedcafe.com this morning revealed the Vietnam Grand Prix is set to be cancelled, while last month the Chinese Grand Prix was formally postponed.

There are also concerns surrounding the Spanish Grand Prix as the Catalunya region, within which the circuit resides, introduces measures to restrict mass gatherings.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from next Friday, on March 20-22