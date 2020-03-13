CONFIRMED: F1 cancelled at Australian Grand Prix

Organisers of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix have confirmed the Formula 1 aspects of the event have been cancelled.

The news comes following McLaren’s decision to withdraw from the event after one of its team members returned a positive test result for coronavirus.

Statement from the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC)

At 9am today the Australian Grand Prix Corporation was advised by Formula 1 of their intention to cancel all Formula 1 activity at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

In light of this decision and updated advice this morning from the Chief Health Officer of the Victorian Government’s Department of Human and Health Services, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirms the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is cancelled immediately.

Last night a member of the McLaren Racing team tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. A further seven individuals returned negative results, confirming that they do not have the COVID-19 virus.

Additionally, a ninth individual has been assessed and tested for the COVID-19 virus, with the results of this test pending. This individual is not associated with any Formula 1 team, the FIA or associated suppliers.

Our first priority is the safety of everyone including attendees, our personnel, all event partners and members of the local community.

Further information regarding refunds for ticket holders will be communicated in due course.

Speculation swirled following McLaren’s announcement with the European press claiming the event would be cancelled.

A statement from the Australian Grand Prix Corporation on Friday morning initially said the event was poised to go ahead as scheduled as discussions continued.

Those have now concluded with the Australian Grand Prix cancelled.

A further announcement regarding the fate of the support categories is expected later this morning.

Sources have indicated that they too will be cancelled.