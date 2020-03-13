LIVE FROM AGP:

AGP supports set to be cancelled > View

CONFIRMED: F1 cancelled at Australian Grand Prix > View

Victorian Premier: No fans allowed if AGP goes ahead > View

Australian GP to continue as planned amid ongoing discussions > View

ROLLING COVERAGE: Coronavirus developments > View

Australian Grand Prix expected to be cancelled > View

Manufacturer interest on ice amid Gen3 chassis chat says Walkinshaw > View

Vietnam Grand Prix set to be cancelled > View

Australian GP Corp responds to McLaren withdrawal > View

Tander takes pole for TCR Asia Pacific Cup > View

McLaren withdraws from Australian Grand Prix > View

McLaughlin left frustrated on set-up direction > View

BREAKING: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix cancelled…CLICK HERE

LIVE: Follow Speedcafe.com’s live updates from the F1 Australian Grand Prix amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic…CLICK HERE

Home » Supercars » AGP supports set to be cancelled

AGP supports set to be cancelled

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 13th March, 2020 - 10:37am

Share:

LinkedIn

Albert Park this morning

All support category racing at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix is set to be cancelled, consistent with the fate of this weekend’s headline act.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation announced a short time ago that Formula 1 activity at Albert Park had been cancelled.

As yet, there is no official confirmation regarding the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, VHT Australian S5000 Championship, Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia, or TCR Asia Pacific Cup.

However, teams including but not exclusively DJR Team Penske have begun to advise that they are packing up due to the whole event being cancelled.

A press conference will be held at 11:30 local time/AEDT, when further updates will be provided by event organisers.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com