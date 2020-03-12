LIVE FROM AGP:

Castrol Live Updates: Supercars Melbourne 400 > View

VIDEO: Spend a day living in Rick Kelly's shoes > View

Golding sets pace in S5000 practice at Albert Park > View

WAU remaining grounded amid positive start to 2020 > View

Ricciardo reveals bold new Formula 1 helmet design > View

Downscaled two-car team ‘refreshing’ for Kelly Racing > View

Motorsport Australia reinstates Gold Star with S5000 > View

AGP boss confirms F1 team staff in 'self-isolation' > View

WAU invokes ‘memories of Brock’ with revised Mostert livery > View

Q&A interviews to replace signing sessions at AusGP > View

Renault unveils 2020 race livery in Albert Park > View

Davison locked in for full season at Team Sydney > View

SUPERCARS: Tune into Speedcafe.com’s Live Updates from the Melbourne 400…CLICK HERE

Home » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Spend a day living in Rick Kelly’s shoes

VIDEO: Spend a day living in Rick Kelly’s shoes

By

Thursday 12th March, 2020 - 11:39am

Share:

LinkedIn

Live a day in Rick Kelly’s shoes as he prepares for the Supercars event at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com