Tander takes pole for TCR Asia Pacific Cup

Garth Tander has taken pole for the TCR Asia Pacific Cup at Albert Park and will share the front row for the opening race with Michael Caruso.
Tander moved to the top of the order with two minutes of the 20-minute session remaining, setting a best time of 2:04.3614s.
Driving a Melbourne Performance Centre-run Audi again this weekend, the three-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner was in fact 0.5011s up on the field by the time the session had completed.
Caruso made the front row on debut in a Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa Romeo and was a further 0.1617s up on Nathan Morcom (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai), who qualified third.
Morcom’s team-mate Will Brown, the pace-setter by some margin in both practice sessions, was fourth with a 2:05.0834s.
Rounding out the top 10 were James Moffat (GRM Renault), Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot), Julien Briche (GRM Peugeot), James Allen (Ashley Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo), Stan van Oord (Track Tec Audi), and Dylan O’Keeffe (GRM Renault).
Jason Bargwanna was 13th with a 2:06.2720s.
Race 1, an eight-lap affair, starts on Friday at 09:40 local time/AEDT.
Results: Qualifying
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|75
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Garth Tander
|Audi RS3
|2:04.3614
|2
|7
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Michael Caruso
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta
|2:04.8625
|0:00.5011
|3
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Hyundai I30N
|2:05.0242
|0:00.6628
|4
|1
|HMO Customer Racing
|Will Brown
|Hyundai I30N
|2:05.0834
|0:00.7220
|5
|34
|Renault Sport GRM
|James Moffat
|Renault Megane RS
|2:05.4133
|0:01.0519
|6
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|2:05.7076
|0:01.3462
|7
|308
|Peugeot Sport GRM Customer Rac
|Julien Briche
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|2:05.7643
|0:01.4029
|8
|10
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|James Allen
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta
|2:05.8444
|0:01.4830
|9
|77
|Track Tec Racing
|Stan Van Oord
|Audi RS3
|2:05.9596
|0:01.5982
|10
|33
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Renault Megane RS
|2:06.0054
|0:01.6440
|11
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Honda Civic Type R
|2:06.0593
|0:01.6979
|12
|15
|Wurth
|Michael Clemente
|Honda Civic Type R
|2:06.1227
|0:01.7613
|13
|17
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Jason Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|2:06.2720
|0:01.9106
|14
|9
|Ashley Seward Motorsport/AWC
|Jay Hanson
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta
|2:06.7576
|0:02.3962
|15
|51
|KCMG Motorsport
|Takuya Shirasaka
|Honda Civic Type R
|2:06.7612
|0:02.3998
|16
|100
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Hamish Ribarits
|Audi RS3
|2:06.8045
|0:02.4431
|17
|2
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Chelsea Angelo
|Volkswagen Golf GTi
|2:07.0195
|0:02.6581
|18
|777
|Milldun Motorsport
|Declan Fraser
|Volkswagen Golf GTi
|2:07.5142
|0:03.1528
|19
|97
|Varta Batteries
|Liam McAdam
|Audi RS3
|2:07.8918
|0:03.5304
|20
|22
|Track Tec Racing
|Jack Milligan
|Audi RS3
|2:08.0381
|0:03.6767
|21
|35
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Alexandra Whitley
|Volkswagen Golf GTi
|2:08.2245
|0:03.8631
|22
|49
|All-Inkl.com Racing
|Rene Munnich
|Honda Civic Type R
|2:08.9870
|0:04.6256
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]