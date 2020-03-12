LIVE FROM AGP:

Tander takes pole for TCR Asia Pacific Cup

By

Thursday 12th March, 2020 - 11:42pm

Garth Tander

Garth Tander has taken pole for the TCR Asia Pacific Cup at Albert Park and will share the front row for the opening race with Michael Caruso.

Tander moved to the top of the order with two minutes of the 20-minute session remaining, setting a best time of 2:04.3614s.

Driving a Melbourne Performance Centre-run Audi again this weekend, the three-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner was in fact 0.5011s up on the field by the time the session had completed.

Caruso made the front row on debut in a Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa Romeo and was a further 0.1617s up on Nathan Morcom (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai), who qualified third.

Morcom’s team-mate Will Brown, the pace-setter by some margin in both practice sessions, was fourth with a 2:05.0834s.

Rounding out the top 10 were James Moffat (GRM Renault), Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot), Julien Briche (GRM Peugeot), James Allen (Ashley Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo), Stan van Oord (Track Tec Audi), and Dylan O’Keeffe (GRM Renault).

Jason Bargwanna was 13th with a 2:06.2720s.

Race 1, an eight-lap affair, starts on Friday at 09:40 local time/AEDT.

Results: Qualifying

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 75 Melbourne Performance Centre Garth Tander Audi RS3 2:04.3614  
2 7 Valvoline Racing GRM Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2:04.8625 0:00.5011
3 11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai I30N 2:05.0242 0:00.6628
4 1 HMO Customer Racing Will Brown Hyundai I30N 2:05.0834 0:00.7220
5 34 Renault Sport GRM James Moffat Renault Megane RS 2:05.4133 0:01.0519
6 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR 2:05.7076 0:01.3462
7 308 Peugeot Sport GRM Customer Rac Julien Briche Peugeot 308 TCR 2:05.7643 0:01.4029
8 10 Ashley Seward Motorsport James Allen Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2:05.8444 0:01.4830
9 77 Track Tec Racing Stan Van Oord Audi RS3 2:05.9596 0:01.5982
10 33 Garry Rogers Motorsport Dylan O’Keeffe Renault Megane RS 2:06.0054 0:01.6440
11 110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Honda Civic Type R 2:06.0593 0:01.6979
12 15 Wurth Michael Clemente Honda Civic Type R 2:06.1227 0:01.7613
13 17 Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 2:06.2720 0:01.9106
14 9 Ashley Seward Motorsport/AWC Jay Hanson Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2:06.7576 0:02.3962
15 51 KCMG Motorsport Takuya Shirasaka Honda Civic Type R 2:06.7612 0:02.3998
16 100 Melbourne Performance Centre Hamish Ribarits Audi RS3 2:06.8045 0:02.4431
17 2 Melbourne Performance Centre Chelsea Angelo Volkswagen Golf GTi 2:07.0195 0:02.6581
18 777 Milldun Motorsport Declan Fraser Volkswagen Golf GTi 2:07.5142 0:03.1528
19 97 Varta Batteries Liam McAdam Audi RS3 2:07.8918 0:03.5304
20 22 Track Tec Racing Jack Milligan Audi RS3 2:08.0381 0:03.6767
21 35 Melbourne Performance Centre Alexandra Whitley Volkswagen Golf GTi 2:08.2245 0:03.8631
22 49 All-Inkl.com Racing Rene Munnich Honda Civic Type R 2:08.9870 0:04.6256

