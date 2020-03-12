Tander takes pole for TCR Asia Pacific Cup

Garth Tander has taken pole for the TCR Asia Pacific Cup at Albert Park and will share the front row for the opening race with Michael Caruso.

Tander moved to the top of the order with two minutes of the 20-minute session remaining, setting a best time of 2:04.3614s.

Driving a Melbourne Performance Centre-run Audi again this weekend, the three-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner was in fact 0.5011s up on the field by the time the session had completed.

Caruso made the front row on debut in a Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa Romeo and was a further 0.1617s up on Nathan Morcom (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai), who qualified third.

Morcom’s team-mate Will Brown, the pace-setter by some margin in both practice sessions, was fourth with a 2:05.0834s.

Rounding out the top 10 were James Moffat (GRM Renault), Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot), Julien Briche (GRM Peugeot), James Allen (Ashley Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo), Stan van Oord (Track Tec Audi), and Dylan O’Keeffe (GRM Renault).

Jason Bargwanna was 13th with a 2:06.2720s.

Race 1, an eight-lap affair, starts on Friday at 09:40 local time/AEDT.

Results: Qualifying