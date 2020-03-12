Follow Speedcafe.com’s rolling coverage of developments live from the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic:
ROLLING COVERAGE: Coronavirus developments > View
Photographer latest to go into self-isolation at Australian GP > View
Hamilton 'very, very surprised' Australian GP going ahead > View
Kelly Racing postpones open day amid coronavirus threat > View
Whincup, van Gisbergen take first two poles at Albert Park > View
Damage rules Jones out of qualifying after 16G crash > View
Castrol Live Updates: Supercars Melbourne 400 > View
Golding takes S5000 pole as Barrichello finds gravel > View
WAU taking ‘appropriate measures’ amid coronavirus uncertainty > View
Brown continues to set pace in TCR Asia Pacific Cup > View
De Pasquale fastest, Jones crashes in Supercars Practice 2 > View
Haas adopting wait and see approach on coronavirus results > View
