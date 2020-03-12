LIVE FROM AGP:

BREAKING: McLaren withdraws from Australian Grand Prix

Mat Coch

By

Thursday 12th March, 2020 - 10:29pm

McLaren has withdrawn from the Australian Grand Prix

McLaren has withdrawn from the Australian Grand Prix, announcing a positive result to coronavirus tests for one of its team members.

A statement from the team confirmed:

McLaren Racing has confirmed this evening in Melbourne that it has withdrawn from then 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix following the positive test of a team member for the coronavirus. The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities.

The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal of McLaren F1, informed Formula 1 and the FIA of the decision this evening. The decision has been taken based on a duty of care not only to McLaren F1 employees and partners, but also to the team’s competitors, Formula 1 fans and wider F1 stakeholders.

More to follow.

