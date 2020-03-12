Golding sets pace in S5000 practice at Albert Park

James Golding has gone fastest in practice for Round 1 of the VHT Australian S5000 Championship at Albert Park.
Golding’s best was a 1:51.1937s in the #31 Garry Rogers Motorsport entry which left him 0.0072s clear of Thomas Randle (Team BRM) and another 0.1774s up on James Davison (BRM).
The 20-minute session started on a very dirty track with lap times initially beyond two minutes, but dropping into the 1:54s for the second flyers, when Golding moved to the top.
Rubens Barrichello (BRM) moved the benchmark to the 1:53s bracket next time around, before Randle took up top spot with a 1:52.1358s on his fourth timed lap.
He remained at the head of the field with a 1:51.9010s on his fifth lap, as the gains in lap speed started to taper off.
Davison, Randle, and then Davison again moved the benchmark down to 1:51.3783s before Golding set what would be the very best time of the session in the 17th minute.
Randle subsequently moved to a 1:51.2009s, pushing Davison back to third.
Zane Goddard (BRM), who is not on Virgin Australia Supercars Championship duties this weekend, ended up fourth at 1:51.6765s, from Williams Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken (BRM) and Tim Macrow (Tim Macrow Racing), the latter of whom was first outside the 1:51s.
Barrichello finished seventh, from Luis Leeds (GRM), Alexandre Premat (GRM), and Giancarlo Fisichella (GRM).
Fisichella was hamstrung by front wing damage to Car #38, which became apparent after an off at Turn 9/Turn 10 in the early stages but may have then contributed to another at the same complex in the final minute of the session.
Golding also had an off-track excursion at one point, while Antonio Astuti stopped on track with the chequered flag out and puffs of smoke coming from the back of the #39 Tim Macrow Racing entry.
Qualifying takes place at 15:10 local time/AEDT.
Results: Practice
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|31
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|James Golding
|1:51.1937
|2
|49
|Team BRM
|Thomas Randle
|1:51.2009
|0:00.0072
|3
|33
|Team BRM
|James Davison
|1:51.3783
|0:00.1846
|4
|93
|Team BRM
|Zane Goddard
|1:51.6765
|0:00.4828
|5
|16
|Team BRM
|Jack Aitken
|1:51.7493
|0:00.5556
|6
|23
|UCS/Holinger
|Timothy Macrow
|1:52.0461
|0:00.8524
|7
|111
|PAYCE
|Rubens Barrichello
|1:52.1568
|0:00.9631
|8
|99
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Luis Leeds
|1:52.2310
|0:01.0373
|9
|34
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Alexandre Premat
|1:52.2314
|0:01.0377
|10
|38
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Giancarlo Fisichella
|1:52.5617
|0:01.3680
|11
|39
|Tim Macrow Racing
|Antonio Astuti
|1:53.1728
|0:01.9791
|12
|92
|Modena Engineering
|Ricky Capo
|1:54.0355
|0:02.8418
|13
|27
|Milldun Motorsport
|Barton Mawer
|1:54.9246
|0:03.7309
|14
|88
|ACM Finance
|Jordan Michels
|1:55.9940
|0:04.8003
|15
|89
|Willmington Racing
|Braydan Willmington
|1:59.6392
|0:08.4455
