Golding sets pace in S5000 practice at Albert Park

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 12th March, 2020 - 11:07am

Share:

LinkedIn

James Golding

James Golding has gone fastest in practice for Round 1 of the VHT Australian S5000 Championship at Albert Park.

Golding’s best was a 1:51.1937s in the #31 Garry Rogers Motorsport entry which left him 0.0072s clear of Thomas Randle (Team BRM) and another 0.1774s up on James Davison (BRM).

The 20-minute session started on a very dirty track with lap times initially beyond two minutes, but dropping into the 1:54s for the second flyers, when Golding moved to the top.

Rubens Barrichello (BRM) moved the benchmark to the 1:53s bracket next time around, before Randle took up top spot with a 1:52.1358s on his fourth timed lap.

He remained at the head of the field with a 1:51.9010s on his fifth lap, as the gains in lap speed started to taper off.

Davison, Randle, and then Davison again moved the benchmark down to 1:51.3783s before Golding set what would be the very best time of the session in the 17th minute.

Randle subsequently moved to a 1:51.2009s, pushing Davison back to third.

Zane Goddard (BRM), who is not on Virgin Australia Supercars Championship duties this weekend, ended up fourth at 1:51.6765s, from Williams Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken (BRM) and Tim Macrow (Tim Macrow Racing), the latter of whom was first outside the 1:51s.

Barrichello finished seventh, from Luis Leeds (GRM), Alexandre Premat (GRM), and Giancarlo Fisichella (GRM).

Fisichella was hamstrung by front wing damage to Car #38, which became apparent after an off at Turn 9/Turn 10 in the early stages but may have then contributed to another at the same complex in the final minute of the session.

Golding also had an off-track excursion at one point, while Antonio Astuti stopped on track with the chequered flag out and puffs of smoke coming from the back of the #39 Tim Macrow Racing entry.

Qualifying takes place at 15:10 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Fastest lap Split
1 31 Valvoline Racing GRM James Golding 1:51.1937
2 49 Team BRM Thomas Randle 1:51.2009 0:00.0072
3 33 Team BRM James Davison 1:51.3783 0:00.1846
4 93 Team BRM Zane Goddard 1:51.6765 0:00.4828
5 16 Team BRM Jack Aitken 1:51.7493 0:00.5556
6 23 UCS/Holinger Timothy Macrow 1:52.0461 0:00.8524
7 111 PAYCE Rubens Barrichello 1:52.1568 0:00.9631
8 99 Garry Rogers Motorsport Luis Leeds 1:52.2310 0:01.0373
9 34 Garry Rogers Motorsport Alexandre Premat 1:52.2314 0:01.0377
10 38 Garry Rogers Motorsport Giancarlo Fisichella 1:52.5617 0:01.3680
11 39 Tim Macrow Racing Antonio Astuti 1:53.1728 0:01.9791
12 92 Modena Engineering Ricky Capo 1:54.0355 0:02.8418
13 27 Milldun Motorsport Barton Mawer 1:54.9246 0:03.7309
14 88 ACM Finance Jordan Michels 1:55.9940 0:04.8003
15 89 Willmington Racing Braydan Willmington 1:59.6392 0:08.4455

