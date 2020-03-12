Brown well clear in TCR Practice 1 at Albert Park

Will Brown has finished eight tenths clear of HMO Customer Racing team-mate Nathan Morcom in the opening practice session for the TCR Asia Pacific Cup at Albert Park.

Brown, who drives the #1 Hyundai i30 N having won last year’s TCR Australia series, established himself as the man to beat as soon as lap times moved to an area anywhere near representative.

He was, at times, more than two seconds faster than anyone else and got as quick as a 2:04.6467s around the 5.3km Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix venue.

Morcom’s best was a 2:05.4817s, which edged Aaron Cameron (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot) back to third at 1.5244s off the pace.

James Moffat (GRM Renault) was a late mover to fourth on a 2:06.1844s, ahead of Ashley Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo drivers James Allen and Jay Hanson.

Rounding out the top 10 were Stan van Oord (Track Tec Audi), Jason Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot), Zac Soutar (Team Soutar Honda), and Garth Tander (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi).

Michael Caruso (#7 GRM Alfa Romeo) ended up 13th on a 2:07.3922s in his first TCR session.

Practice 2 starts at 14:15 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 1