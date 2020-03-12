LIVE FROM AGP:

SUPERCARS: Tune into Speedcafe.com’s Live Updates from the Melbourne 400…CLICK HERE for more.

Brown well clear in TCR Practice 1 at Albert Park

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 12th March, 2020 - 12:48pm

Will Brown

Will Brown has finished eight tenths clear of HMO Customer Racing team-mate Nathan Morcom in the opening practice session for the TCR Asia Pacific Cup at Albert Park.

Brown, who drives the #1 Hyundai i30 N having won last year’s TCR Australia series, established himself as the man to beat as soon as lap times moved to an area anywhere near representative.

He was, at times, more than two seconds faster than anyone else and got as quick as a 2:04.6467s around the 5.3km Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix venue.

Morcom’s best was a 2:05.4817s, which edged Aaron Cameron (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot) back to third at 1.5244s off the pace.

James Moffat (GRM Renault) was a late mover to fourth on a 2:06.1844s, ahead of Ashley Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo drivers James Allen and Jay Hanson.

Rounding out the top 10 were Stan van Oord (Track Tec Audi), Jason Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot), Zac Soutar (Team Soutar Honda), and Garth Tander (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi).

Michael Caruso (#7 GRM Alfa Romeo) ended up 13th on a 2:07.3922s in his first TCR session.

Practice 2 starts at 14:15 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 1 HMO Customer Racing Will Brown Hyundai I30N 2:04.6467  
2 11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai I30N 2:05.4817 0:00.8350
3 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR 2:06.1711 0:01.5244
4 34 Renault Sport GRM James Moffat Renault Megane RS 2:06.1844 0:01.5377
5 10 Ashley Seward Motorsport James Allen Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2:06.5203 0:01.8736
6 9 Ashley Seward Motorsport/AWC Jay Hanson Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2:06.7165 0:02.0698
7 77 Track Tec Racing Stan Van Oord Audi RS3 2:06.7175 0:02.0708
8 17 Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 2:06.7657 0:02.1190
9 110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Honda Civic Type R 2:06.9850 0:02.3383
10 75 Melbourne Performance Centre Garth Tander Audi RS3 2:07.0485 0:02.4018
11 308 Peugeot Sport GRM Customer Rac Julien Briche Peugeot 308 TCR 2:07.0727 0:02.4260
12 100 Melbourne Performance Centre Hamish Ribarits Audi RS3 2:07.1816 0:02.5349
13 7 Valvoline Racing GRM Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2:07.3922 0:02.7455
14 777 Milldun Motorsport Declan Fraser Volkswagen Golf GTi 2:07.5135 0:02.8668
15 97 Varta Batteries Liam McAdam Audi RS3 2:07.8439 0:03.1972
16 51 KCMG Motorsport Takuya Shirasaka Honda Civic Type R 2:07.8451 0:03.1984
17 33 Garry Rogers Motorsport Dylan O’Keeffe Renault Megane RS 2:08.1493 0:03.5026
18 22 Track Tec Racing Jack Milligan Audi RS3 2:08.3590 0:03.7123
19 35 Melbourne Performance Centre Alexandra Whitley Volkswagen Golf GTi 2:08.8681 0:04.2214
20 2 Melbourne Performance Centre Chelsea Angelo Volkswagen Golf GTi 2:09.4064 0:04.7597
21 15 Wurth Michael Clemente Honda Civic Type R 2:09.5200 0:04.8733
22 49 All-Inkl.com Racing Rene Munnich Honda Civic Type R 2:11.4410 0:06.7943

