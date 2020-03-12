LIVE FROM AGP:

Brown continues to set pace in TCR Asia Pacific Cup > View

De Pasquale fastest, Jones crashes in Supercars Practice 2 > View

Haas adopting wait and see approach on coronavirus results > View

Castrol Live Updates: Supercars Melbourne 400 > View

Brown well clear in TCR Practice 1 at Albert Park > View

Whincup leads Triple Eight one-two in Practice 1 at AGP > View

VIDEO: Spend a day living in Rick Kelly's shoes > View

Golding sets pace in S5000 practice at Albert Park > View

WAU remaining grounded amid positive start to 2020 > View

Ricciardo reveals bold new Formula 1 helmet design > View

Downscaled two-car team ‘refreshing’ for Kelly Racing > View

Motorsport Australia reinstates Gold Star with S5000 > View

Home » National » TCR » Brown continues to set pace in TCR Asia Pacific Cup

Brown continues to set pace in TCR Asia Pacific Cup

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 12th March, 2020 - 3:07pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Will Brown

Will Brown has backed up his pace-setting opening effort by going six tenths faster than the field in Practice 2 for the TCR Asia Pacific Cup field at Albert Park.

As was the case in the first 20-minute session of the day at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, Brown was on top once drivers had got up to speed on their second times laps and remained there for the duration.

The 2:05.1832s which the HMO Customer Racing driver set on his third flyer in the #1 Hyundai proved to be the fastest lap of the session, despite being over half a second slower than the Practice 1 benchmark.

Brown also logged a 2:05.3998s and a 2:05.3568s during his second run, when he set quick sectors without improving over the course of the lap.

Team-mate Nathan Morcom was again second fastest in the #11 i30 N at 2:05.8191s, from TCR debutant Michael Caruso on a 2:06.1764s in his Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa Romeo.

Michael Clemente crept up to fourth with a personal best 2:06.5453s in his Honda, ahead of Stan van Oord (Track Tec Audi), Zac Soutar (Team Soutar Honda), James Allen (Ashley Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo), Garth Tander (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi), Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot), and Alexandra Whitley (MPC Volkswagen).

Jason Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot) was 11th on a 2:07.5422s.

The next TCR session is Qualifying, this afternoon from 16:50 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 1 HMO Customer Racing Will Brown Hyundai I30N 2:05.1832  
2 11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai I30N 2:05.8191 0:00.6359
3 7 Valvoline Racing GRM Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2:06.1764 0:00.9932
4 15 Wurth Michael Clemente Honda Civic Type R 2:06.5453 0:01.3621
5 77 Track Tec Racing Stan Van Oord Audi RS3 2:06.6616 0:01.4784
6 110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Honda Civic Type R 2:07.0092 0:01.8260
7 10 Ashley Seward Motorsport James Allen Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2:07.1209 0:01.9377
8 75 Melbourne Performance Centre Garth Tander Audi RS3 2:07.1616 0:01.9784
9 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR 2:07.3997 0:02.2165
10 35 Melbourne Performance Centre Alexandra Whitley Volkswagen Golf GTi 2:07.5085 0:02.3253
11 17 Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 2:07.5422 0:02.3590
12 33 Garry Rogers Motorsport Dylan O’Keeffe Renault Megane RS 2:07.6084 0:02.4252
13 308 Peugeot Sport GRM Customer Rac Julien Briche Peugeot 308 TCR 2:07.8975 0:02.7143
14 97 Varta Batteries Liam McAdam Audi RS3 2:08.0823 0:02.8991
15 100 Melbourne Performance Centre Hamish Ribarits Audi RS3 2:08.0906 0:02.9074
16 2 Melbourne Performance Centre Chelsea Angelo Volkswagen Golf GTi 2:08.1135 0:02.9303
17 777 Milldun Motorsport Declan Fraser Volkswagen Golf GTi 2:08.6459 0:03.4627
18 34 Renault Sport GRM James Moffat Renault Megane RS 2:08.8309 0:03.6477
19 22 Track Tec Racing Jack Milligan Audi RS3 2:09.3069 0:04.1237
20 51 KCMG Motorsport Takuya Shirasaka Honda Civic Type R 2:09.4329 0:04.2497
21 49 All-Inkl.com Racing Rene Munnich Honda Civic Type R 2:10.6785 0:05.4953
22 9 Ashley Seward Motorsport/AWC Jay Hanson Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2:47.8691 0:42.6859

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com