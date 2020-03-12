Brown continues to set pace in TCR Asia Pacific Cup

Will Brown has backed up his pace-setting opening effort by going six tenths faster than the field in Practice 2 for the TCR Asia Pacific Cup field at Albert Park.

As was the case in the first 20-minute session of the day at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, Brown was on top once drivers had got up to speed on their second times laps and remained there for the duration.

The 2:05.1832s which the HMO Customer Racing driver set on his third flyer in the #1 Hyundai proved to be the fastest lap of the session, despite being over half a second slower than the Practice 1 benchmark.

Brown also logged a 2:05.3998s and a 2:05.3568s during his second run, when he set quick sectors without improving over the course of the lap.

Team-mate Nathan Morcom was again second fastest in the #11 i30 N at 2:05.8191s, from TCR debutant Michael Caruso on a 2:06.1764s in his Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa Romeo.

Michael Clemente crept up to fourth with a personal best 2:06.5453s in his Honda, ahead of Stan van Oord (Track Tec Audi), Zac Soutar (Team Soutar Honda), James Allen (Ashley Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo), Garth Tander (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi), Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot), and Alexandra Whitley (MPC Volkswagen).

Jason Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot) was 11th on a 2:07.5422s.

The next TCR session is Qualifying, this afternoon from 16:50 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 2