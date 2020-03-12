Argentina MotoGP postponed due to coronavirus

The MotoGP season is now set to start in May after the Argentina round became the latest to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Termas de Rio Hondo Circuit was to have been the season-opener by default, following the postponement of the United States event approximately 24 hours earlier.

However, Argentina has now been bumped from April 17-19 to November 20-22.

Valencia’s round in turn moves back another week again to November 27-29, a fortnight later than it had been due to be held before the United States and Argentina events moved.

While Moto2 and Moto3 got underway in Qatar last weekend as planned, Jerez is now the first round for the premier class on its original date of May 1-3.

Dates for post-season tests are yet to be rescheduled.