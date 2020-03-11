LATEST:

WTAC first Australian event cancelled due to coronavirus > View

Tander joins 22-car TCR Asia Pacific Cup field > View

VIDEO: Holden Motorsport Albert Park preview > View

Livery tweak for Hazelwood in Melbourne > View

MotoGP postpones GP of the Americas due to coronavirus > View

Ryan dismisses concerns around control damper > View

Revamp for Hall of Fame inductions from 2020 > View

VIDEO: Barrichello, Fisichella and Aitken test S5000 at Winton > View

F1 to limit driver-fan contact amid coronavirus > View

Toyota 86 race winner joins TCR Asia Pacific Cup field > View

Kelly Racing confirms new team manager > View

VIDEO: Hamilton visits WIRES Wildlife Rescue > View

Home » International » WTAC first Australian event cancelled due to coronavirus

WTAC first Australian event cancelled due to coronavirus

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 11th March, 2020 - 11:53am

Share:

LinkedIn

WTAC has been cancelled pic: WTAC

This year’s World Time Attack Challenge has become the first motor racing event in Australia to be cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The event was to take place at Sydney Motorsport Park during mid-October, however, organisers cited potential travel and freight restrictions that may affect the running of the event as reasons for its cancellation.

Typically the event sees drivers come from Asia and Europe for the time attack-based event, which also hosts the International Drifting Cup.

Ian Baker, CEO of World Time Attack Challenge, said it would be ‘irresponsible’ to run the event amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Whilst they will no doubt find a solution to this terrible virus, it would be irresponsible for us to set out to create an international event knowing full well by the time the event came around, there was a very distinct possibility of travel bans, shipping delays and restrictions on spectator events,” said World Time Attack Challenge CEO Ian Baker.

“I would like to thank all of our competitors, fans, sponsors and the ARDC for the ongoing support.

“I acknowledge that we are still a long way from October, but we need to call this now as entries were scheduled to open in less than four weeks.

“What I will tell you is we will be starting work on WTAC 2021 almost immediately and expect it to be a huge one to make up for the year off.”

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com