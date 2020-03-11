WAU invokes ‘memories of Brock’ with revised Mostert livery

Chaz Mostert will run a revised colour scheme at the Beuarepaires Melbourne 400, drawing inspiration from Walkinshaw Andretti United’s halcyon years with Peter Brock.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver will once again carry Mobil 1 and Appliances Online backing aboard his #25.

“We are saluting the heroes of Holden with this livery update, while also paying tribute to the

history of our team with a modern adaptation of an iconic colour-scheme,” co-team principal Bruce Stewart said.

“The white and blue is iconic in our sport and brings back so many fantastic memories. It’s Brock, it’s HRT, it’s Mobil 1.

“Blue and white was renowned with our team during the early years, and it’s only fitting it’s returning for Holden’s final year in Supercars.

“A special thanks must to out to our fantastic partner Appliances Online for allowing this livery

development, and embracing our Team’s heritage.

“We’ve shared an incredible journey with Holden over the last three decades, and we want to send them off in the right way.”

Action at the Beaurepaires Melbourne 400 gets underway on Thursday with two practice sessions and qualifying for Race 3 and Race 4 of the Supercars season.