LATEST:

WAU invokes ‘memories of Brock’ with revised Mostert livery > View

Q&A interviews to replace signing sessions at AusGP > View

Renault unveils 2020 race livery in Albert Park > View

Formula E cancels Jakarta ePrix due to coronavirus > View

Davison locked in for full season at Team Sydney > View

GALLERY: Australian Grand Prix set-up > View

Alex Davison set to join Team Sydney > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Melbourne 400 > View

Carrera Cup confirms 22-car entry for Albert Park > View

WTAC first Australian event cancelled due to coronavirus > View

Tander joins 22-car TCR Asia Pacific Cup field > View

VIDEO: Holden Motorsport Albert Park preview > View

CORONAVIRUS: The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has confirmed Formula 1 and Supercars driver signing sessions will be replaced by fan Q&A interviews…CLICK HERE for more

Home » Supercars » WAU invokes ‘memories of Brock’ with revised Mostert livery

WAU invokes ‘memories of Brock’ with revised Mostert livery

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 11th March, 2020 - 6:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Chaz Mostert

Chaz Mostert will run a revised colour scheme at the Beuarepaires Melbourne 400, drawing inspiration from Walkinshaw Andretti United’s halcyon years with Peter Brock.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver will once again carry Mobil 1 and Appliances Online backing aboard his #25.

“We are saluting the heroes of Holden with this livery update, while also paying tribute to the
history of our team with a modern adaptation of an iconic colour-scheme,” co-team principal Bruce Stewart said.

“The white and blue is iconic in our sport and brings back so many fantastic memories. It’s Brock, it’s HRT, it’s Mobil 1.

“Blue and white was renowned with our team during the early years, and it’s only fitting it’s returning for Holden’s final year in Supercars.

“A special thanks must to out to our fantastic partner Appliances Online for allowing this livery
development, and embracing our Team’s heritage.

“We’ve shared an incredible journey with Holden over the last three decades, and we want to send them off in the right way.”

Action at the Beaurepaires Melbourne 400 gets underway on Thursday with two practice sessions and qualifying for Race 3 and Race 4 of the Supercars season.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com