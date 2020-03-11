VIDEO: Holden Motorsport Albert Park preview

Holden’s most prolific race winner, Jamie Whincup, and a first-time winner at Albert Park, Scott Pye, look ahead to this weekend’s Beaurepaires Melbourne 400.
Whincup took a record-breaking 86th Virgin Australia Supercars Championship/Australian Touring Car Championship race win in a Holden at last month’s Superloop Adelaide 500.
