Home » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Holden Motorsport Albert Park preview

VIDEO: Holden Motorsport Albert Park preview

By

Wednesday 11th March, 2020 - 9:08am

Holden’s most prolific race winner, Jamie Whincup, and a first-time winner at Albert Park, Scott Pye, look ahead to this weekend’s Beaurepaires Melbourne 400.

Whincup took a record-breaking 86th Virgin Australia Supercars Championship/Australian Touring Car Championship race win in a Holden at last month’s Superloop Adelaide 500.

