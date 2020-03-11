Tander joins 22-car TCR Asia Pacific Cup field

Garth Tander has been named in a 22-car field for this weekend’s TCR Asia Pacific Cup at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.
The three-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner is one of three late additions to the field for the Albert Park round, where he will line up in a virtually brand-new Audi RS 3 LMS.
The car in question, now owned by Jamac Racing and to be run by Melbourne Performance Centre (MPC), has only previously seen track time as a ride car for the factory Audi team in Germany.
Tander made three round starts in TCR Australia last year with MPC, taking five podiums from those nine races.
Also lining up for MPC this weekend will be Hamish Ribarits, another TCR Australia podium finisher in 2019, in the Audi which Russell Ingall drove last year.
At Wall Racing, KCMG owner Paul Ip has stepped away from the seat for the weekend due to work commitments, with Japanese driver Takuya Shirasaka taking his place in Melbourne.
Ip is still slated to race the Honda when the TCR Australia season formally begins at Sydney Motorsport Park later this month.
HMO Customer Racing’s Will Brown will race Car #1 having won the inaugural TCR Australia series.
Meanwhile, Zac Soutar has revealed a black and white livery for his Team Soutar Motorsport Honda Civic Type R ahead of his TCR debut.
The Asia Pacific Cup starts tomorrow, when two practice sessions and qualifying will take place at Albert Park.
Entry list: Asia Pacific Cup, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|1
|HMO Customer Racing
|Will Brown
|Hyundai I30N
|2
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Chelsea Angelo
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
|7
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Michael Caruso
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
|9
|Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC
|Jay Hanson
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
|10
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|James Allen
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Hyundai I30N
|15
|Wurth
|Michael Clemente
|Honda Civic Type R
|17
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Jason Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|22
|Track Tec Racing
|Jack Milligan
|Audi RS 3
|33
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Renault Megane RS
|34
|Renault Sport GRM
|James Moffat
|Renault Megane RS
|35
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Alexandra Whitley
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
|49
|Wall Racing/ALL-INKL.COM
|René Münnich
|Honda Civic Type R
|51
|KCMG Motorsport
|Takuya Shirasaka
|Honda Civic Type R
|75
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Garth Tander
|Audi RS 3
|77
|Track Tec Racing
|Stan Van Oord
|Audi RS 3
|97
|Varta Batteries
|Liam McAdam
|Audi RS 3
|100
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Hamish Ribarits
|Audi RS 3
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Honda Civic Type R
|308
|Peugeot Sport GRM Customer Racing
|Julien Briché
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|777
|Milldun Motorsport
|Declan Fraser
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
