BREAKING: Q&A interviews to replace signing sessions at AusGP

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 11th March, 2020 - 5:59pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Q&As have replaced signing sessions at the Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has confirmed Formula 1 and Supercars driver signing sessions will be replaced by fan Q&A interviews.

The statement comes amid concern surrounding the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday afternoon Motorsport Australia issued a statement to officials to confirm Formula 1 would be limiting driver-to-fan engagements.

A statement from the Australian Grand Prix Corporation read, “In the current environment, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation wishes to advise fans of a change to the format of both the autograph sessions and the operations of the Melbourne Walk as they relate to both Formula 1® drivers and Supercars drivers.

“Autograph sessions will now be conducted as Q&A interview sessions. Drivers will continue to utilise the Melbourne Walk but will not be closely interacting with fans for selfies, autographs or other direct engagement.

“We thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

This was followed by an identical statement from Supercars confirming its drivers would follow the same practices as their Formula 1 counterparts.

The Melbourne Walk has become an iconic part of the Australian Grand Prix, providing fans an opportunity to interact with F1 drivers and other team personnel upon arrival and departure from the circuit.

Reports today suggest members of the F1 fraternity were today moved into isolation as they underwent checks for potential instances of coronavirus.

