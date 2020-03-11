LATEST:

MotoGP postpones GP of the Americas due to coronavirus > View

Ryan dismisses concerns around control damper > View

Revamp for Hall of Fame inductions from 2020 > View

VIDEO: Barrichello, Fisichella and Aitken test S5000 at Winton > View

F1 to limit driver-fan contact amid coronavirus > View

Toyota 86 race winner joins TCR Asia Pacific Cup field > View

Kelly Racing confirms new team manager > View

VIDEO: Hamilton visits WIRES Wildlife Rescue > View

Ferrari hoping to make fans smile amid coronavirus crisis > View

MPC to field Whitley in Asia Pacific Cup > View

MotoGP could stage double-headers due to coronavirus > View

Melbourne 400 qualifying format ‘most challenging’ of year > View

Home » Bikes » MotoGP postpones GP of the Americas due to coronavirus

MotoGP postpones GP of the Americas due to coronavirus

Daniel Herrero

By

Wednesday 11th March, 2020 - 7:37am

Share:

LinkedIn

The 2018 Grand Prix of the Americas pic: MotoGP.com

MotoGP’s Grand Prix of the Americas has been postponed from April to November following the enactment of local restrictions concerning the coronavirus outbreak.

The premier class season was to have kicked off on April 3-5 at Texas’s Circuit of the Americas (COTA) under an already revised calendar issued last week.

That round has now been shunted back to November 13-15, a slot previously held at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

The Valencia round has in turn been rescheduled for a week later, preserving its status as the curtain-closer on the season.

The Austin-Travis County where COTA is located was subject to a “local state of disaster” in recent days, meaning events drawing more than 2,500 people could only go ahead with special permission.

Under such circumstances, organisers would need to prove that measures had been enacted in order to prevent the spread of contagious diseases.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and, more recently, FIM President Jorge Viegas have been vocal about their willingness to accommodate any number of changes which would maximise racing in 2020.

That includes the possibility of racing behind closed doors, as Formula 1 will do in Bahrain this month, as well as double-header rounds and extending the season into January.

There is no word yet from Dorna as to how Valencia’s move affects the post-season test which was to have taken place at Jerez on November 19-20.

Argentina, for now, is set to host Round 2 of the junior classes and Round 1 of MotoGP at the Termas de Rio Hondo Circuit on April 17-19 (local time).

MotoGP 2020 calendar

Grand prix Date Circuit  
1 Qatar Mar 8 Losail International Circuit Moto2 and Moto3 only
2 Republica Argentina Apr 19 Termas de Rio Hondo
3 Spain May 3 Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto
4 France May 17 Le Mans
5 Italy May 31 Autodromo del Mugello
6 Catalunya Jun 7 Barcelona – Catalunya
7 Germany Jun 21 Sachsenring
8 Netherlands Jun 28 TT Circuit Assen
9 Finland Jul 12 KymiRing
10 Czech Republic Aug 9 Automotodrom Brno
11 Austria Aug 16 Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
12 Great Britain Aug 30 Silverstone
13 San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Sep 13 Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
14 Aragón Sep 27 MotorLand Aragón
15 Thailand Oct 4 Chang International Circuit
16 Japan Oct 18 Twin Ring Motegi
17 Australia Oct 25 Philip Island
18 Malaysia Nov 1 Sepang International Circuit
19 Americas Nov 15 Circuit of the Americas
20 Comunitat Valenciana Nov 22 Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com