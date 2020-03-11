LATEST:

VIDEO: Holden Motorsport Albert Park preview > View

Livery tweak for Hazelwood in Melbourne > View

MotoGP postpones GP of the Americas due to coronavirus > View

Ryan dismisses concerns around control damper > View

Revamp for Hall of Fame inductions from 2020 > View

VIDEO: Barrichello, Fisichella and Aitken test S5000 at Winton > View

F1 to limit driver-fan contact amid coronavirus > View

Toyota 86 race winner joins TCR Asia Pacific Cup field > View

Kelly Racing confirms new team manager > View

VIDEO: Hamilton visits WIRES Wildlife Rescue > View

Ferrari hoping to make fans smile amid coronavirus crisis > View

MPC to field Whitley in Asia Pacific Cup > View

Home » Supercars » Livery tweak for Hazelwood in Melbourne

Livery tweak for Hazelwood in Melbourne

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 11th March, 2020 - 9:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Ola has paired up with Brad Jones Racing

Plus Fitness Racing driver Todd Hazelwood will ride with backing from Ola at this weekend’s Beaurepaires Melbourne 400.

Hazelwood recorded finishes of 13th and 14th out of the Brad Jones Racing stable at the season-opening Superloop Adelaide 500.

“This is perfect, I can sleep in, make sure I get the optimum recovery each day and grab and Ola ride to and from the tracks each day,” said Hazelwood.

“I am pumped to have them on board. We will certainly need them at the Gala Awards night.”

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will play support to the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix over March 12-15.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com