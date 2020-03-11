Livery tweak for Hazelwood in Melbourne

Plus Fitness Racing driver Todd Hazelwood will ride with backing from Ola at this weekend’s Beaurepaires Melbourne 400.

Hazelwood recorded finishes of 13th and 14th out of the Brad Jones Racing stable at the season-opening Superloop Adelaide 500.

“This is perfect, I can sleep in, make sure I get the optimum recovery each day and grab and Ola ride to and from the tracks each day,” said Hazelwood.

“I am pumped to have them on board. We will certainly need them at the Gala Awards night.”

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will play support to the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix over March 12-15.