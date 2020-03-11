Formula E cancels Jakarta ePrix due to coronavirus

The Formula E Jakarta ePrix has become the latest motorsport event to be cancelled following the global outbreak of coronavirus.

A raft of postponements and cancellations have been introduced for events across the globe, including the cancellation of this year’s World Time Attack Challenge at Sydney Motorsport Park in October.

The statement from Formula E says it is acting on instruction from Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan, and in consultation with a number of other bodies involved in the organisation and promotion of the race.

“With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in countries where Formula E currently has events scheduled to be held, we are evaluating contingency plans to lessen the potential impact of coronavirus and maintain the highest possible number of races on the calendar for season six,” said Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo.

“It is a fluid situation, developing on a daily basis and we remain realistic and flexible in our approach to alternative options, which will be communicated in due course.

“These include adding double-headers to existing events, using permanent facilities and racing behind closed doors if necessary and advised to do so by local authorities in any given location.”

Late last week Formula E confirmed the postponement of the Rome ePrix, while in January it elected to cancel the Sanya ePrix.

Formula 1 has postponed the Chinese Grand Prix, while next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix will take place behind closed doors.

In MotoGP the opening round of the year in Qatar was cancelled, as have two subsequent events – the most recent being the GP of the Americas following the enactment of local restrictions concerning the coronavirus outbreak.