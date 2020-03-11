LATEST:

Carrera Cup confirms 22-car entry for Albert Park

Wednesday 11th March, 2020 - 12:26pm

Carrera Cup boats a 22-car field this weekend

A 22-car Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia series field has been confirmed for the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

The second round of the 2020 series, the entry list is headlined by Craig Lowndes who was last week confirmed as joining Grove Racing for the event.

The addition of Lowndes to the fray sees the Pro class battle swell to 11 drivers, half the field, with the balance to compete for Pro-Am honours.

Among the latter group is Sam Shahin, the South Australian set to first appearance in the series this year after being sidelined due to a hefty incident at the Bathurst 12 Hour in early February.

This weekend’s event is also set to feature the Michelin Super Round, where the triumphant Michelin Junior driver at the end of the weekend will win the opportunity to attend the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a guest of the French tyre giant.

The 2020 Michelin Juniors include Cooper Murray, Joey Mawson, Cameron Hill, Max Vidau, Aaron Love, and Harri Jones.

A 45-minute endurance race on Thursday event kicks off four races across the weekend, following practice and qualifying earlier in the day.

Three more Carrera Cup races follow, one on each of the event’s remaining days.

Entry List: Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Round 2

Num Driver Team Class
4 Stephen Grove Grove Group  Pro-Am
6 Tim Miles No Second Chance  Pro-Am
8 Nick McBrie Porsche Centre Melbourne  Mobil Pro
9 Marc Cini Hallmarc  Pro-Am
12 Harrison Jones HeliMods  Mobil Pro
13 Sam Shahin The Bend  Pro-Am
22 Dean Cook BMF Racing  Pro-Am
23 Roger Lago Lago Cold Stores/Dayco  Pro-Am
30 David Ryan Sparesbox  Pro-Am
34 Duvashen Padayachee Hyundai Forklifts Aus Mobil Pro
35 Indiran Padayachee RENTCORP FORKLIFTS Pro-Am
36 Cooper Murray Phase 8 Mobil Pro
38 David Wall Paynter Dixon Mobil Pro
68 Greg Ward Wall Racing Pro-Am
77 Michael Almond Sonic/Bob Jane T-Marts/PSA Mobil Pro
78 Aaron Love Sonic/ Barbagallo/Porsche Centre Perth Mobil Pro
80 Max Twigg Pro-Am
100 Dale Wood Timken Mobil Pro
111 Cameron Hill Nautica Global Forwarding Mobil Pro
222 Scott Taylor Scott Taylor Motorsport Pro-Am
777 Max Vidau Sonic/Bob Jane T-Marts/Exedy Mobil Pro
888 Craig Lowndes Grove Group Mobil Pro

