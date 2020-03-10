VIDEO: Hamilton visits WIRES Wildlife Rescue

Six-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has visited rural New South Wales to support WIRES following the devastating bushfires that hit the region recently.
I had the incredible opportunity to visit NSW, Australia to see the admirable work @WIRES_NSW is doing to care, rehabilitate and preserve the country’s native wildlife following the recent, devastating fires. It was one of those days that really put things into perspective. 🐨 pic.twitter.com/a1wX1QYuQU
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 9, 2020
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]