LATEST:

VIDEO: Barrichello, Fisichella and Aitken test S5000 at Winton > View

F1 to limit driver-fan contact amid coronavirus > View

Toyota 86 race winner joins TCR Asia Pacific Cup field > View

Kelly Racing confirms new team manager > View

VIDEO: Hamilton visits WIRES Wildlife Rescue > View

Ferrari hoping to make fans smile amid coronavirus crisis > View

MPC to field Whitley in Asia Pacific Cup > View

MotoGP could stage double-headers due to coronavirus > View

Melbourne 400 qualifying format ‘most challenging’ of year > View

BJR reveals fresh Percat livery for Melbourne 400 > View

VIDEO: Logano wins in overtime at Phoenix > View

POLL: Who will win the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship? > View

Home » National » S5000 » VIDEO: Barrichello, Fisichella and Aitken test S5000 at Winton

VIDEO: Barrichello, Fisichella and Aitken test S5000 at Winton

By

Tuesday 10th March, 2020 - 7:23pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Ex-Formula 1 drivers Rubens Barrichello and Giancarlo Fisichella have S5000 tested alongside Williams reserve driver Jack Aitken at Winton Motor Raceway today ahead of this weekend’s Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com