Revamp for Hall of Fame inductions from 2020

Daniel Herrero

Tuesday 10th March, 2020 - 10:46pm

Alan Jones and Garry Connelly in the Hall of Fame in Motorsport Australia’s recently opened headquarters

Inductions into the Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame, presented by Famous Insurance will take place in the hall itself in Motorsport Australia’s new headquarters this year.

The physical hall was opened by Hall of Fame legend and Formula 1 World Champion Alan Jones in November 2019, when Motorsport Australia moved into its new head office in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

Inductions previously took place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre during Australian Grand Prix week, but will be held later in the year in 2020.

Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame Chairman Garry Connelly said that the actual hall is a fitting place to induct new members in.

“Since 2016, we’ve celebrated the induction of 84 Hall of Fame members who have contributed to motorsport in various ways, that includes many talented competitors and also those who work in various roles across our great sport,” remarked Connelly.

“With the construction of a physical Hall of Fame at Motorsport Australia House in Melbourne, we now have a place where these inductees can be celebrated together, with both photo and video representation.

“In 2020, we believe welcoming our newest inductees at the Hall of Fame will ensure the rich history of our sport and the existing Hall of Fame members are rightly acknowledged.”

Details regarding the 2020 inductions will be announced at a later date.

