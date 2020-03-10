LATEST:

MPC to field Whitley in Asia Pacific Cup > View

MotoGP could stage double-headers due to coronavirus > View

Melbourne 400 qualifying format ‘most challenging’ of year > View

BJR reveals fresh Percat livery for Melbourne 400 > View

VIDEO: Logano wins in overtime at Phoenix > View

POLL: Who will win the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship? > View

GALLERY: 2020 BFGoodrich Mint 400 > View

Gardner’s fifth ‘feels like a podium’ > View

WORLD WRAP: Nagashima wins Moto2 opener, Gardner fifth > View

Ferrari travel to Australia 'going ahead' despite Italy lockdown > View

Fullwood learning to adapt to new routines in top tier > View

Weel motivated for Baja 1000 after finishing toughest test of his career at Mint 400 > View

Home » National » TCR » MPC to field Whitley in Asia Pacific Cup

MPC to field Whitley in Asia Pacific Cup

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 10th March, 2020 - 9:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Whitley’s VW Golf

Melbourne Performance Centre will field a Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR for Alexandra Whitley in this weekend’s Asia Pacific Cup.

The non-championship event runs as part of the support bill to the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix and marks the first time TCR competition has been held on the Albert Park circuit.

“I’m really excited to be racing at the Grand Prix. It’s a new track for me and I’m looking forward to the hype of the weekend,” said Whitley.

“I’m stoked to be back and put into place what I learnt last year. It was a terrific series to be involved with and I’m aiming to get onto the grid for every race this year.”

Whitley competed in the TCR Australia Series in 2019, securing a best result of ninth in Race 2 at Phillip Island.

Over the summer the Australian, who now resides in New Zealand, campaigned in the BNT V8s series driving a Richards Team Motorsport Toyota Camry where she is currently second in the standings.

The TCR Asia Pacific Cup begins on Thursday with three races across the March 12-15 weekend.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com