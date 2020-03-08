LATEST:

Webber: Hamilton and Mercedes a 'frightening proposition' > View

LIVE STREAM: The Mint 400 desert race > View

VIDEO: Ricciardo answers fan questions > View

Jacobson ready to race following ankle surgery > View

FIA establishes coronavirus crisis cell > View

Evans joins Lechner Racing for second Supercup season > View

LIVE STREAM: Production Car Nationals 2020, Saturday > View

Australia’s youngest ever competitor hits Mint 400 in Vegas > View

Cassidy, Gaunt to make WEC debut at Spa > View

WMSC hits back at non-Ferrari teams ‘undermining’ Formula 1 > View

FIA lifts ban on helmet design changes > View

Formula E forced to postpone Rome E-Prix amid coronavirus threat > View

Home » Formula 1 » Webber: Hamilton and Mercedes a ‘frightening proposition’

Webber: Hamilton and Mercedes a ‘frightening proposition’

Mat Coch

By

Sunday 8th March, 2020 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Lewis Hamilton

Mark Webber has described the combination of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes as a frightening proposition’ heading into the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Hamilton stands with six world titles, and this year could equal the tally of Michael Schumacher on seven.

Mercedes was again on form in pre-season testing while rivals Ferrari look to have fallen backwards.

“Hamilton is looking extremely hungry and motivated, as is Mercedes, under the leadership of Toto Wolff,” Webber told Speedcafe.com.

“They’re a great combination and that’s a frightening prospect for the opposition still.

“You never know obviously Melbourne first race, it’s always a little bit of a lottery with preparations, but everyone’s a bit rusty here and there. But I think that Mercedes are certainly hungry, and Merc is as well.”

A veteran of more than 200 grands prix, Webber’s career overlapped with both Schumacher and Hamilton.

Having witness the pair first hand, the Australian believes Hamilton is the more complete driver and will stand as one of the greats of the sport.

“Absolutely, no question about it,” he said when asked if Hamilton was among the all-time best.

“I think he’s more complete than Michael.

“I think he went about those results in a technically cleaner executed way, just by the way of wheel-to-wheel combat and no real trickery in his contracts with the other drivers.

“I think he’s certainly up there. I mean, obviously Alain Prost, where do you go with the (Niki) Laudas, the (Jackie) Stewarts, or (Ayrton) Senna?

“Clearly Michael is absolutely in there, he’s got all the records in terms of championships and race victories, but I’m confident that Lewis can give those a red hot go.”

Like many of the sports premier names, Hamilton has proved a polarizing character, mostly for his high-flying life off track.

“I personally get on with him well, I don’t have any issues with Lewis, but it’s not something for everyone,” Webber reasoned.

“But on the track he is Nadal- and Federer-esque. He just executes, and he does it in a way that is very, very clinical.

“He doesn’t go to the stewards often; when was the last time he was done for speeding in the pit lane?

“He’s got so much mind management, and composure – (he’s an) extraordinary, extraordinary talent now, and he keeps reinventing himself, so deserves everything.”

The 2020 Formula 1 season gets underway at the Australian Grand Prix next weekend, March 12-15.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com