VIDEO: Perkins races restored VY Commodore for first time

VIDEO: Perkins races restored VY Commodore for first time

Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th March, 2020 - 1:00pm

Eight years in the making, go on-board with Larry for his first competitive outing in the recently restored Holden VY Commodore that he raced in his final Bathurst 1000.

