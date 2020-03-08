LATEST:

No spectators for Bahrain Grand Prix > View

VIDEO: W Series releases film to celebrate International Women's Day > View

Lynton/Leahey snag Production Cars spoils in Sydney > View

CAFE CHAT: Oscar Piastri > View

VIDEO: Perkins races restored VY Commodore for first time > View

Holdsworth, van Gisbergen express shock safety and reliability concerns > View

LIVE STREAM: Production Car Nationals 2020, Sunday > View

‘Local state of disaster’ could cancel MotoGP in Austin > View

Webber: Hamilton and Mercedes a 'frightening proposition' > View

LIVE STREAM: The Mint 400 desert race > View

VIDEO: Ricciardo answers fan questions > View

Jacobson ready to race following ankle surgery > View

Home » Formula 1 » No spectators for Bahrain Grand Prix

No spectators for Bahrain Grand Prix

Simon Chapman

By

Sunday 8th March, 2020 - 7:28pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The Bahrain Grand Prix will not have spectators pic: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

A Formula 1 race will take place without spectators for the first time with confirmation fans will not be allowed to attend this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix due to coronavirus.

The news comes just days after organisers halted ticket sales for the race amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 flu strain.

The event organisers are of the belief that if the event were to take place, any preventative measures to stop the spread of the disease would be jeopardised.

It will mark the first time in Formula 1 history that an event will be run without spectators and a television-only audience.

A statement from the organisers read, “In consultation with our international partners and the Kingdom’s national health Taskforce, Bahrain has made the decision to hold this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix as a participants-only event.

“As an F1 host nation, balancing the welfare of supporters and race goers is a tremendous responsibility.

“Given the continued spread of Covid-19 globally, convening a major sporting event, which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time.

“But to ensure that neither the sport, nor its global supporter base, is unduly impacted, the race weekend itself will still go ahead as a televised event.

“Bahrain’s own early actions to prevent, identify and isolate cases of individuals with Covid-19 has been extremely successful to date.

“The approach has involved rapid, proactive measures, identifying those affected by the virus, of which the overwhelming majority of cases relate to those travelling into the country by air.

“Aggressive social distancing measures have further increased the effectiveness of preventing the virus’ spread, something that would clearly be near impossible to maintain were the race to have proceeded as originally planned.

“We know how disappointed many will be by this news, especially for those planning to travel to the event, which has become a cornerstone event of the international F1 calendar, but safety has to remain our utmost priority.”

The Bahrain race becomes the second major fixture in the Middle East to be hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The opening round of MotoGP was to take place in Qatar, however, that was cancelled due to restrictions in place for personnel coming from Italy.

Next week’s Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Street Circuit will go ahead as planned with spectators.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is slated to take place a week later on March 20-22.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com