Lynton/Leahey snag Production Cars spoils in Sydney

Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey walked away from the opening MRF Tyres Production Cars round with outright honours at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The pair took two wins from four races in their #23 BMW M3, battling mixed conditions throughout the weekend to come out top trumps.

Dimitri Agathos narrowly missed out on claiming the top spot, also winning two races. However, a DNF due to a suspension failure in the final race robbed him of that chance.

In the end, Iain Salteri claimed second overall with co-driver Cem Yucel in their Volkswagen Golf ahead of Agathos and his Subaru WRX.

“The changing weather conditions had made the track really, really slippery but the car was pretty good,” round winner Leahey said.

“It was a pretty simple strategy, I had to get past a few and try and get the biggest gap we could.

“We had to overcome a bit of a pace deficit we have with some engine issues we have going on and also because of the tyre strategy with changing two tyres while the B class cars only change one tyre.

“But we managed to do what we planned to do and got the win, so that was good!

“We shouldn’t have these issues, we should have the car sorted but they are Production Cars – they have so many modules, so many computers, so many sensors for so many things and we try and turn them into a race car so they provide a challenge.

“It is a bit weird but we will put it in the truck, go back to the drawing board and find out what it is.”

The series reconvenes at The Bend Motorsport Park for Round 2 over June 12-14 with four one-hour races scheduled.