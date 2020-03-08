LATEST:

‘Local state of disaster’ could cancel MotoGP in Austin > View

Webber: Hamilton and Mercedes a 'frightening proposition' > View

LIVE STREAM: The Mint 400 desert race > View

VIDEO: Ricciardo answers fan questions > View

Jacobson ready to race following ankle surgery > View

FIA establishes coronavirus crisis cell > View

Evans joins Lechner Racing for second Supercup season > View

LIVE STREAM: Production Car Nationals 2020, Saturday > View

Australia’s youngest ever competitor hits Mint 400 in Vegas > View

Cassidy, Gaunt to make WEC debut at Spa > View

WMSC hits back at non-Ferrari teams ‘undermining’ Formula 1 > View

FIA lifts ban on helmet design changes > View

Home » Bikes » ‘Local state of disaster’ could cancel MotoGP in Austin

‘Local state of disaster’ could cancel MotoGP in Austin

Simon Chapman

By

Sunday 8th March, 2020 - 8:44am

Share:

LinkedIn

MotoGP season-opener under threat pic: Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

The season-opening MotoGP race to be held at Circuit of the Americas may be under threat after a ‘local state of disaster’ was declared by the Austin-Travis County.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has prompted city officials to take action in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Preventative measures have been put in place following recommendations from local health authority Dr Mark Escott with advice from an independent panel of experts.

Events with 2,500 or more people have been prohibited unless organisers can give assurances that mitigation plans are in place.

The race usually attracts an estimated 50,000 people on Sunday, which could jeopardise the event.

Currently there have been no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 flu strain in the region, but the measures have been put in place to mitigate the possibility of an outbreak.

“Over the past several days a group of experts has been reviewing the Spring Festival season and keeping track of an evolving situation across the U.S. and our State in relation to COVID-19,” said Dr Escott.

“While there is no clear guidance on what local jurisdictions should do under these circumstances, our local expert advisory panel took a look at the risk factors and identified a number of concerns.

“We are focused on mitigation strategies to protect the community. These may involve modifications to public gatherings, including places of worship practices or school attendance.

“We will also be working closely with local hospitals and the business community to increase the availability of hand washing stations, hand sanitizers, messaging and posters to remind people of the importance of personal hygiene.”

MotoGP has already had a disrupted season to date. Qatar was to host the premier motorcycle category this weekend, instead only Moto2 and Moto3 will go ahead.

The second round that was to take place in Thailand has been rescheduled for later in the year.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com