FIA lifts ban on helmet design changes

FIA lifts ban on helmet design changes

Simon Chapman

By

Saturday 7th March, 2020 - 8:32am

Formula 1 drivers will be able to change helmet designs at their leisure after the FIA announced changes to the technical and sporting regulations overnight.

For the past five years drivers have only been allowed to change their helmet design once per season.

Last year the rule came under scrutiny when Daniil Kvyat was not allowed to run a special one-off design at his home Russian Grand Prix.

The change comes into immediate effect, meaning drivers can change their helmet designs throughout the 2020 season.

Two further changes have also been confirmed in the technical regulations by the World Motor Sport Council.

The minimum weight of the cars will increase by 1kg to 746kg. It comes with the addition of a second fuel flow sensor.

The new 18-inch wheels will also debut at this year’s post-season test to be held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

